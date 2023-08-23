Older brigade facing a daunting task in the Yorkshire Oaks - unless they're trained by John and Thady Gosden

Recent history proves it is immensely difficult to give weight away to younger fillies in the Yorkshire Oaks – you might even need to reach an Arc-winning standard to achieve that.

Of the three older runners to have won this Group 1 in the past decade, two landed Flat racing’s premier prize at Longchamp. They were Alpinista and Enable, while four-year-old The Fugue followed her victory on the Knavesmire with success in the Irish Champion Stakes, another of Europe’s leading contests.

Backing older horses blindly to £1 stakes in the Yorkshire Oaks since 2013 would have lost you £21 (3-28), yet if you amended the criteria to just John Gosden’s runners you would have earned a small profit.