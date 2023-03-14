Not just a wonderful race but a wonderful rematch - this Champion Chase is a cracker

As Tony Blair moved closer to becoming prime minister, he addressed Labour's annual conference in 1996 and declared his agenda was all about education, education and education. As we look forward to day two at Cheltenham, it’s all about another three Es: Energumene, Edwardstone and Editeur Du Gite.

The anticipation surrounding the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is heightened significantly by the fact we have seen it all before. All too often the stars of this sport spend the winter avoiding each other, often locking horns for the first time in March. The great joy of this Champion Chase is that it is a rematch, coming only 46 days after the three principals met on Cheltenham's New course. Now they move to a different track for a different test and a prize more coveted than all others in the two-mile division.

It is a showpiece with an honour roll that already features Energumene's name. Anybody who witnessed his wide-margin triumph 12 months ago, or indeed the subsequent Punchestown tour de force, would have found it hard to believe any horse could challenge him for festival favouritism in 2023.