Norfolk Stakes winner Valiant Force faces stiff opposition on all-weather debut

The Friday night fare at Dundalk includes two fiercely competitive Listed juvenile contests, with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Legacy Stakes (6.00 ) over 5f featuring an all-weather debut for Norfolk Stakes winner Valiant Force .

The colt gave trainer Adrian Murray and owners Amo Racing their first winner at Royal Ascot when he defied colossal odds of 150-1 with a cosy success in that Group 2 in June, before being beaten nine and three-quarter lengths into fifth by impressive Middle Park scorer Vandeek in the Prix Morny , where the soft ground coupled with the extra furlong was undoubtedly against him.

Valiant Force, who will be ridden for the first time by Gary Halpin, appeals as the type to cope with this surface, but he will have to give weight away to some unexposed rivals.

Chandigah , who is in receipt of 7lb from Valiant Force, has proved admirably consistent and is entitled to be in the mix off a rating of 98. Another making his all-weather debut after five runs at the Curragh, he performed with a great deal of promise when third behind Letsbefrankaboutit in the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes last time.

The son of Churchill drops back to 5f here and joint-trainer Darren Bunyan, who also saddles Bellewstown maiden winner Buddy Batt , said: "He's unlucky to be a maiden as he got wiped out at the start at the Curragh on his second run. I was happy with his run last time, but we were expecting a big effort.

"It depends how he handles the surface, but he needs quick ground on grass. He has plenty of boot and they tend to go hard in these races, so he'll be staying on at the finish. After the race, we'll nominate him for Dubai over the winter as he could do very well out there.

"You can draw a line through Buddy Batt's last run as he is very ground-dependent. He only just got away with it at Bellewstown, but he's smart and has a nice turn of foot. The surface will be ideal for him and if things fall right from a wide draw he should run well."

The Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Star Appeal Stakes (7.00 ) over 7f sees Kairyu and Rising Sign put their unbeaten records on the line. The Michael O'Callaghan-trained Kairyu is taking another step up in trip after winning her maiden over 5f at Naas before landing the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes over 6½f at the Curragh in July, both on contrasting ground.

Rising Sign is the most inexperienced in the field, but could be the most talented. The Ger Lyons-trained daughter of Frankel looked out of the ordinary when showing a blistering turn of foot to win a fillies' maiden on her debut at Punchestown last month, rocketing away from Grand Job by a widening four and a half lengths. She looked electric on that occasion, but faces proven Group performers here.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.