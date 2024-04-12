Looking for the Grand National winner? We are the experts - and this is the expert guide

Wordle is wonderful, sudoku can be tremendous fun and most of us will have attempted to crack the Countdown conundrum. Be in no doubt, however, that one puzzle towers above all others. The time has once again come to solve it. This is the day when millions of people all around the world will try to pick the winner of the Randox Grand National. We are the ones who can help.

The Grand National is to punters what Christmas lunch is to the home cook. You can perfect the Sunday roast every weekend of the year, but producing perfect turkey and trimmings on December 25 means more – and just as home cooks have relied on Delia Smith for decades, punters have sought support and inspiration in the Racing Post.

A race that has 34 runners, 30 fences and a marathon trip is not for the faint-hearted, a comment that applies equally to jockeys and punters. We cannot make your horse jump better or stay further but we can seek to identify which ones are most likely to tick those boxes. Both literally and figuratively, there is much ground to cover in the Aintree spectacular – our job is to do the groundwork for you.