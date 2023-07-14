Racing Post logo
Look north! Classics might be elusive but the top northern sprinters keep on coming

Shaquille: Commonwealth Cup winner 'even stronger' ahead of Newmarket
Shaquille: winner of the Commonwealth CupCredit: Edward Whitaker
Northern-trained horses have struggled to strike in British Classics this century, but the region's sprinters have always punched above their weight.

In 2004, Attraction claimed the 1,000 Guineas for Mark Johnston, two years after Bollin Eric landed the St Leger for Yorkshire trainer Tim Easterby.

Since those successes, the intervening years have been characterised by a seemingly endless flow of talented sprinters across a number of yards.

Jonathan Harding
Published on 14 July 2023
