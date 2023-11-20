Key quotes and analysis as Baldomero bids to take advantage of good draw in feature handicap
The betting for this Class 3 feature is cramped and it is difficult to dismiss anyone with complete confidence. Early market preference is for Baldomero and Justcallmepete, who meet for the third time this month, albeit at Chelmsford rather than Kempton.
They are the all-weather standard setters on recent evidence, having each run well in defeat in competitive sprint handicaps won by subsequent Listed winner Willem Twee and well-treated sprinter Admiral D.
The draw has been kind for Baldomero (stall one) to gain his usual prominent pitch, while Justcallmepete, who has recorded his best efforts on Racing Post Ratings in both runs at Chelmsford, is widest of all in eight. He is usually held up and that berth should not inconvenience him too much.
Five of the other eight runners were last seen on turf and Above stands out among that group. The six-year-old is a much better operator on a synthetic surface and landed this contest two years ago off 5lb higher. Above will need to defy a 73-day break, but did manage to score following 52 days off at Newmarket on his stable debut for Robert Cowell in August. He is the type Cowell excels with.
Probe (1-1 on the all-weather) and Navello (2-8 on that surface) are interestingly treated on their turf exploits. These two were contesting some of the top sprint handicaps at the major meetings this summer and will surely appreciate returning to this kind of test. Both flopped last time out on a testing surface.
Race analysis by Robbie Wilders
What they say
James Evans, trainer of Justcallmepete
He’s run a couple of good races in defeat this month and it depends if he can back them up as he’s had a busy season. We may give him a break after this, but he’s tough and should be on the premises again.
Alan O’Keeffe, assistant trainer to Jennie Candlish, trainer of Probe
He’s been freshened up since running on the turf and we know he handles the all-weather as he won first time for us at Wolverhampton in the spring. We think the track will suit him as he’s keen early and if he runs well there’s every chance we’ll keep him going through winter.
Chris Dixon, member of The Horse Watchers, owners of Baldomero
He’s come out of his last race in good shape and has a good draw. He’s in a good run of form and we expect another good run.
Tom Clover, trainer of Celsius
We’ve not had a smooth run with him this year and his turf form is probably better than that on the all-weather, but it will be nice to have the old boy back. If he runs a nice race we could look at a winter campaign with him.
Reporting by David Milnes
Published on 20 November 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 20 November 2023
