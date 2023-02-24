Kemboy the joker in the pack with Grand National clues on offer at Fairyhouse

Sometimes it is best not to get ahead of yourself. Take Saturday's Bobbyjo Chase as a prime example; a race that might be full of future pointers for the Grand National but should definitely be savoured in the here and now.

A field of Aintree hopefuls is what you would expect for the Fairyhouse Grade 3, but we have been treated to an added extra with the inclusion of Kemboy.

When you have as many aces as Willie Mullins you can play a joker or two, and the trainer gives his four-time Grade 1 winner a rare start in a handicap.