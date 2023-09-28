Jim Crowley heads to Newmarket chasing a Flat milestone - but what does he make of Hukum's Arc draw?

What better way to warm up for a potentially career-defining ride than by reaching a remarkable career landmark?

That is what Jim Crowley has in his sights as he heads to Newmarket for four mounts, 48 hours before he is reunited with Hukum in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.

The last time the pair teamed up in public was in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, where a battling defeat of Westover gave Crowley arguably the most prestigious victory of his quarter of a century in the saddle.