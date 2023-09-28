Racing Post logo
Jim Crowley heads to Newmarket chasing a Flat milestone - but what does he make of Hukum's Arc draw?

Jim Crowley is in danger of picking up a significant ban for his use of the whip on Hukum (right) in the King George
Jim Crowley is looking forward to getting back on King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Hukum (right)Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

What better way to warm up for a potentially career-defining ride than by reaching a remarkable career landmark?

That is what Jim Crowley has in his sights as he heads to Newmarket for four mounts, 48 hours before he is reunited with Hukum in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.

The last time the pair teamed up in public was in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, where a battling defeat of Westover gave Crowley arguably the most prestigious victory of his quarter of a century in the saddle.

author image
David CarrReporter
Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 28 September 2023
