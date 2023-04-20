ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races on ITV4 on Thursday



NAF Challenger Series Mares' Hurdle Final Handicap, 2m4½f

Phil Kirby bids for his first winner at Cheltenham with the five-timer-seeking Lone Star. Windtothelightning, a winner of her last three starts, Dollar Bae and Presenting A Queen are other leading candidates.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Drew clear with a next-time-out winner last month; 4lb rise does not look excessive

Sashenka 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

bet365 Handicap, 6f

A wide-open three-year-old handicap with Godolphin's Changing Colours heading the betting for Charlie Appleby and William Buick. Kerdos, Pinafore, Ferrous and California Gem are others in the mix.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Similar profile to trainer's 2021 winner Creative Force, a subsequent Group 1 scorer

Changing Colours 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard



bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes, 1m

John and Thady Gosden have won this race for three-year-old newcomers for the last two years and saddle Enrico Caruso. New Business was the most expensive of the runners as a yearling having been bought for 240,000gns by Derby-winning owner Saaed Suhail.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Top stable knows the family extremely well and has won the last two runnings of this race

Enrico Caruso 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard



Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Group 1 winner Creative Force sets the standard on ratings. Last year's second Garrus should be involved, while Ehraz and Scottish Sprint Cup winner Silky Wilkie have the benefit of a recent run and cannot be discounted.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Group 1 winner over 6f as a three-year-old; winless in 2022 but ran some fine races; sights lowered



Creative Force 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard



bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Charlie Appleby has landed three of the last four Cravens and all three winners were placed in the 2,000 Guineas. He saddles leading player Mysterious Night. Kempton debut winner Mostabshir and Royal Lodge scorer The Foxes are other intriguing runners.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Easily won Canadian Grade 1 last September when last seen and holds leading claims on return

Mysterious Night 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs.

Race 1: 1.30 Cheltenham: Sashenka

Race 2: 1.50 Newmarket: Changing Colours

Race 3: 2.05 Cheltenham: La Domaniale

Race 4: 2.25 Newmarket: Enrico Caruso

Race 5: 2.40 Cheltenham:Deeply Superficial

Race 6: 3.00 Newmarket: Creative Force

Race 7: 3.35 Newmarket: Mysterious Night

