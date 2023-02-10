'It's important she steps forward' - progressive mare Love Envoi chases latest victory

Those who criticise the Mares' Hurdle will struggle to pick holes in the quality of this season's running, and Love Envoi is the latest contender to tune up for what is shaping up to be one of the Cheltenham Festival's most intriguing events.

Marie’s Rock used this Warwick contest as a stepping stone to festival glory last season, and on these terms Love Envoi should score with something to spare.

However, if there is a niggling doubt over Harry Fry's stable star it is the surface. She is yet to encounter ground this quick and has established her reputation on soft/heavy terrain.

This is also a warm-up for the Mares' Hurdle and there is a pace query with no guaranteed front-runner in the line-up.

If Love Envoi has been left slightly undercooked by Fry with Cheltenham in mind and finds herself poorly positioned in a slowly run affair, prominent racer Theatre Glory is a strong candidate to spring a minor surprise in receipt of 2lb.

Theatre Glory is an improving good-ground mare whose third to Grey Dawning in slower-than-ideal conditions at Kempton on Boxing Day was boosted by the winner, who was receiving 14lb, landing a Grade 2 next time.

It is additionally worth noting that on BHA figures Theatre Glory was rated just 2lb lower than Love Envoi was at the beginning of the season and is yet to encounter her ideal set of circumstances in two winter outings.

Given Nicky Henderson's unexposed six-year-old lacks any upcoming big-race entries, this might represent more of a cup final for her.

This is probably a two-horse race as admirable campaigners Indefatigable and Molly Ollys Wishes must give weight to the big two and are probably past their best, while Skyace’s career has gone off a cliff and Malakahna falls short of this level.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

'She's a delight to train'

Harry Fry believes Love Envoi's current form can propel her to even greater heights this season as she goes in search of an early-season hat-trick.

The impressive seven-year-old has won seven of her eight career starts, with her only defeat coming to Brandy Love in a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse in April.

Since then she has landed back-to-back victories at Sandown and bids for a third successive win this season.

Fry said: "She's on an upward curve at the moment and it's great to see. She's a delight to train and we wouldn't mind a few more like her."

Harry Fry: "She thrived last season and has continued to progress this term" Credit: Edward Whitaker( racingpost.com/photos)

Love Envoi was a 13-length winner over Martello Sky in a Listed race at Sandown last month, and Fry was thrilled with how she performed.

He said: "Martello Sky is a good yardstick and she was the previous year's winner, so we didn't expect Love Envoi to go and win in quite the manner she did – it was exciting to see.

"Hopefully she can continue in that rich vein of form. She thrived last season and has continued to progress this term.

"She'll need to continue that because the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham is looking hugely competitive and it's important she steps forward."

What they say

Paul Webber, trainer of Indefatigable

She wasn't well after her run at Wetherby – she scoped wrong for the first time in her life, while at Cheltenham she confused us. She travelled well up the hill and always stays on, but she didn't run her race at all. She was extremely fresh and healthy afterwards so maybe she remembered her terrible fall at the track during the festival. I found nothing wrong with her and all we can do is have another go.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Molly Ollys Wishes

I'm really happy with her. She goes on a bit of nice ground and was way too fresh at Cheltenham last time to get three miles. She's won this race before but it's quite competitive this time round.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Theatre Glory

She's been very good and it's always been the plan, but Love Envoi will take a fair bit of beating. She's in good form and it's the right race for her. We were happy with her at Kempton and everything went well.

Reporting by Liam Headd

