'It's a great opportunity' - prolific Grade 1 winner Sharjah escapes a penalty in Grimes Hurdle

The evergreen Sharjah makes his seasonal reappearance in the Grade 3 Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle, a race in which he finished third five years ago on his only other start at Tipperary.

The Willie Mullins-trained ten-year-old produced some strong efforts earlier this year, most notably when fourth in the County Hurdle off top weight and when getting within three lengths of Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle. Patrick Mullins has established a formidable partnership with the six-time Grade 1 winner and he rates the most likely winner if he is ready to roll after 69 days off, particularly since he escapes a penalty.

Mullins saddles three other contenders in Cash Back, Icare Allen and Tekao. Cash Back renews rivalry with the Gordon Elliott-trained Fils D'Oudairies, who collared him late on at Ballinrobe last time out. However, Mullins' contender is 4lb better off and will appreciate the drop back to the minimum trip.

Winner of this contest in 2021 and runner-up last season, Sole Pretender has strong claims for Norman Lee after he showed he was in fine form when runner-up in the Mayo National. The nine-year-old was unfortunate that day, having suffered interference at crucial stages when making his challenge, and should make a bold bid.

Padraig Butler's Da Capo Glory has an each-way chance, particularly if any rain arrives. The son of Fame And Glory has been in good form, finishing runner-up to Grangeclare West at the Punchestown festival before landing a conditions hurdle back at that track last month. He should be thereabouts provided the trip doesn't prove too sharp.

What they say

Patrick Mullins, assistant to Willie Mullins, trainer of Sharjah, Cash Back, Icare Allen and Tekao

Sharjah ran really well at Cheltenham, ran a blinder at Aintree and then maybe was a bit flat at Punchestown. It's a drop in class and he has no penalty so it looks a great opportunity and it's super prize-money. Cash Back has been very consistent in smaller fields and he likes to get on with things. It's going to be tough for Icare Allen giving weight away as a younger horse. Tekao boiled over at Cheltenham and ran well then at Punchestown. It's not easy for a four-year-old taking on older horses but with the prize-money on offer you have to take your chance.

Padraig Butler, trainer of Da Capo Glory

He came out of his win the last day very well and this will be his first day going left-handed over hurdles. He ran very well at the Punchestown festival over 2m4f and he’s back down to 2m now. He might prefer a bit further but we’ll let him take his chance.

Norman Lee, trainer of Sole Pretender

He ran really well in the Mayo National and this will be a stepping stone towards the Galway Plate. Sharjah looks like he'll be tough to beat but our horse is in great form. He won this race two years ago and came second last year. If the ground doesn't get too soft then we would be hoping for a big run.

