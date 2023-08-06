'It was an extraordinary performance' - Vauban seeks to follow up magnificent Ascot display in Naas Group 3

The Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes at Naas is shaping up to be an intriguing contest and sees the return of the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban, who put in a phenomenal display in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot last time.

The 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner produced a solid campaign on his first foray into open company over hurdles last season, finishing fourth in the Champion Hurdle before losing little in defeat when runner-up to prolific stablemate State Man at Punchestown.

The five-year-old returned to the Flat at Ascot, where he had to overcome what looked a stiff mark of 101. However, he simply blew his rivals away with an electrifying turn of foot, blasting seven and a half lengths clear under Ryan Moore.

Patrick Mullins, the trainer's son, said: "It was an extraordinary performance at Ascot. He probably got a very soft lead but the daylight he put between himself and the field was breathtaking.

"The turn of foot he showed was fantastic. We thought he could win but we didn't think he could win like that, so it was a nice surprise."

The 160-rated hurdler drops back two furlongs in trip to a mile and a half in the Ballyroan, but he looks well equipped to handle it judged on the burst of pace he showed at Ascot. Champion jockey Colin Keane takes the ride.

"The drop back to a mile and a half is probably not ideal, but he looked plenty quick at Ascot," added Mullins.

Gooloogong: Navan maiden winner is one of Aidan O'Brien's two runners Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O'Brien last won this contest in 2017 with Spanish Steps and he saddles two smart contenders.

Gooloogong created a good impression when landing a Navan maiden in heavy ground in March and made a satisfactory reappearance from 115 days off the track when showing up well for a long way in a Group 2 at the Curragh last month, eventually fading into seventh.

Stablemate Peking Opera takes a drop in class after contesting Group 1s at the Curragh and Longchamp. His fourth place in the Irish Derby would put him right in the mix, but his chance may be compromised if the rain arrives.

O'Brien said: "Gooloogong ran okay at the Curragh. We were a little disappointed but it was his first run against older horses and it was a while since he had run. It was just in the last furlong he got a bit tired, so we'll see how he gets on here.

"Peking Opera has been running well and it was a very good run in the Irish Derby two starts ago. The better the ground, the better his chance."

