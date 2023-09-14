'It suits our runners' - Edmunds, Muir and Grassick out to enhance fantastic Ffos Las record with leading hopes

Jockey Lewis Edmunds and joint-trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick have a formidable Ffos Las record, and the trio have a host of chances there on Thursday.

Edmunds, Muir and Grassick have a 33 per cent strike-rate when combining at the Welsh venue over the last five years, while the jockey has a strike-rate of 25 per cent individually in that same period.

They team up with five runners, with recent Wolverhampton winner Hedge Fund a leading hope in the 5f nursery (2.40 ).

Muir said: "We've got quite a few going there with good chances. We think the track is lovely and it seems to suit our runners. Lewis always rides well there too.

"Hedge Fund is in really good shape and he won't want it very soft, but we don't think they'll get too much rain and good ground would be absolutely fine for him. He's come on for his last run and is learning all the time."

Spotlight comment

Delivered on earlier promise when winning from the front on nursery debut at Wolverhampton (6f, AW) a fortnight ago; should cope with today's return to turf and, given his tendency to race freely, today's drop in trip could be a good move.

Muir and Grassick also saddle Unlimited Data (2.05), Devious Devan (3.50), Naturelle (4.25) and Honeymooner (5.00), who will all be partnered by Edmunds. Muir believes the latter also has strong claims of giving the yard success.

"Honeymooner ran really well for the step up in trip last time and this distance seems to favour her now," Muir said. "Naturelle is a filly who is still learning for us and I like the other two-year-old [Devious Devan] we're running on the card, but he might not be able to win today.

"We're experimenting with Unlimited Data now, but he's in awfully good shape at home. We won't have five winners as it rarely happens, even to the best of trainers, but if we can nick one or two races then it'll be a fantastic day."

