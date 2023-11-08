Is Aintree winner Equinus a good thing? Paul Kealy takes an in-depth look at the Pertemps qualifier at Newbury

It's hard to know how literally to treat early season form and punters have been set a poser in this Pertemps qualifier with Equinus , who is officially 9lb well in after a commanding five-length victory in a 3m½f handicap hurdle at Aintree at the end of last month.

That was in a conditional riders' contest, so he carries no penalty, but with Nigel Twiston-Davies having just enjoyed his most prolific October for several years (16 winners from 53 runners at a strike-rate of 30 per cent), it's likely he was well tuned up.

That doesn't mean he can't follow up, but Equinus does not have the best hurdling technique and is going into much deeper waters here with the likes of Bold Endeavour , Our Power and Zanza being the best part of 20lb better than the highest-rated horse he ran against at Aintree.

Our Power and Zanza have next month's Coral Gold Cup as their main target, but Bold Endeavour, who won two chases last term, was switched back to hurdles after a disappointing run in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown at Ascot, and has only hurdle races among his short-term entries.

Fifth in the Coral Cup and second twice afterwards, he used to go well fresh when with Laura Morgan and should provide stiff opposition.

Emitom: two from two at Newbury Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

So, too, should Emitom , who made it 2-2 at Newbury when winning a course-and-distance handicap on his debut for Alan King in March.

Rated 155 at his peak, he went three years without a win for Warren Greatrex and was down to a mark of just 122 when successful in March, but the form of that race received a major boost when runner-up Hyland went on to win both his starts this term, including in another Pertemps qualifier at Cheltenham last month.

Now rated 127, Emitom is reported to be working "extremely well" by his new trainer, and there's every chance he's at least as far ahead of his mark as Equinus.

Of the others, Only The Bold is interesting having won his first two chase outings for David Pipe last season, going up 19lb.

He is 7lb lower for going back over hurdles, and while that still leaves him 11lb higher than when last running in this discipline, Jet Of Magic, who beat him just under two lengths then, is now rated 24lb higher.

Hurdling seems to be the plan for now, with Pipe having him entered in the valuable Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock later this month, a race the trainer has won four times since 2010.

Dolphin Square clearly likes Newbury as he boasts form figures of 4221 at the track (runner-up in this race in 2020) despite never getting the very soft ground he craves (6-11 on soft/heavy). He might get that this time.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

James Potter, part-owner of Our Power

This is very much a prep for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury next month and, whatever he does, he'll come on for the run.

Robert Walford, trainer of Hititi

He's won his last three and stepping up in trip has helped, but this is a competitive race and he might need it. He won't mind the ground.

David Pipe, trainer of Only The Bold

He's had a wind op since his last start, so hopefully that helps. He's in good form and we're starting off over hurdles as he's rated a little bit lower than he is over fences. He did well last season, is ready to go, and will go on the ground, but he'd appreciate more rain.

Harry Derham, trainer of Young Butler

It's his first run for us and sometimes, with a horse who thinks about life a little, a change of scenery can help. He has a nice weight and is fit and well, so I'd like to think he'll run well.

Reporting by James Burn

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.