Irish raiders on the attack already as Cheltenham's October meeting grows in importance
Back to Cheltenham we go in search of that old familiar magic. You only have to run your eye down that card to know this will be a good day, seven races and an average of 11 runners, all those names, some comfortably familiar, others promisingly new.
Frankie Dettori has disappeared to join his showbiz mates in California and it feels like a lot of the fizz has gone out of the Flat season after Champions Day, for all that there's a couple of weeks left on the turf and the small matter of an influential Group 1 contest to be staged in Yorkshire. In racing's eternal marketplace, Newmarket is packing up while the West Country is once more setting out its wares.
It's the right time of year to remember Will Ogilvie's poem 'Steeplechasers' about transition between the seasons: "Tucked away in winter quarters, Frankel's sons and Kingman's daughters," – I've updated this line only slightly – "Where no danger can befall them, Rest till next year's Classics call them.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Diego Velazquez out to cement Aidan O'Brien's enviable position ahead of the 2024 Classics
- Flooring Porter poised for chase debut and Grand National hero Corach Rambler returns as jumps season ramps up
- 1.50 Cheltenham: it's Blueking D'Oroux's race to lose - but can anything stop the Paul Nicholls good thing?
- 'He looks to have been targeted at this' - our expert judges provide their best weekend bets
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Futurity Stakes at Doncaster?
- Diego Velazquez out to cement Aidan O'Brien's enviable position ahead of the 2024 Classics
- Flooring Porter poised for chase debut and Grand National hero Corach Rambler returns as jumps season ramps up
- 1.50 Cheltenham: it's Blueking D'Oroux's race to lose - but can anything stop the Paul Nicholls good thing?
- 'He looks to have been targeted at this' - our expert judges provide their best weekend bets
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Futurity Stakes at Doncaster?