Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Ireland seeking a bright start to big sporting day as 34 (!) runners line up for the Cesarewitch

The form book suggests Saturday will feature at least one notable success for Ireland.

The timing of this week's Grand National announcement was a puzzle to me at first but now everything becomes clear. Just two days later, the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch comes along to remind us what fun a 34-runner handicap can be.

Appropriately enough, they used to have a couple more runners in the Ces, too. But 34 is the number these days and, for this race at any rate, it feels like enough. Whether you're trying to pick the winner or memorise the colours or even just make sure the right horses turn up in the paddock, 34 is plenty.

Image link

The odds are good that this old race will give Irish sports fans a flying start to their big day, with New Zealand lying in wait for their rugby players in the World Cup quarter-final in the evening. That'll be a tough game to win; beating the Brits in the Ces has become a relative pushover.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 13 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 October 2023
icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews