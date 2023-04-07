Indulge yourself in the moveable feast that is Fairyhouse at Easter

Easter, as we all know, is a moveable feast depending on when the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox happens to fall. Don't worry, I had to Google it too.

Once upon a time the festivities at Fairyhouse only began on Easter Monday and continued right through until Wednesday. Nowadays, well since 2021, the three-day fixture encompasses the entire Easter weekend and it builds up to a crescendo at 5pm on Monday with Ireland's richest jumps race, the €500,000 BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

The appetisers leading up to the main course on Monday are very tasty indeed this year. We have the rematch between Mighty Potter and Appreciate It in the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup on Sunday, let's hope it turns out a bit better than the initial encounter at Cheltenham last month that promised so much but delivered so little.