In-form trainer believes Kelso handicapper has 'a real good shout' of improving 67 per cent strike-rate

William Young jnr tops the hot trainers list after saddling two winners from his last three runners in the last fortnight, meaning he is operating at an impressive 67 per cent strike-rate.

One of those winners was Darkest Day at Kelso last Tuesday and the eight-year-old will seek to double up at the same track over three furlongs shorter under a 7lb penalty this afternoon (5.15 ).

The other was Colonel Manderson a fortnight ago at Hexham and between them the pair make up half of Young's four-horse Lanarkshire string. The trainer's 17-time winner Ardera Cross is another.

"It's a bit of a fluke that I'm at the top of the hot trainers list!" Young said. "They're all doing alright at the moment. Darkest Day's got a real good shout today."

Spotlight verdict

In good form in the spring and bounced back from some moderate efforts when making all over 2m5f here eight days ago; effective at this shorter trip so could make a bold bid to defy a 7lb penalty

Darkest Day 17:15 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Jamie Hamilton Tnr: William Young Jnr

The eight-year-old has won twice for Young having left Gary Moore in 2021 and bounced back to form last time under an aggressive ride from Jamie Hamilton.

"As long as it's not soft and if it's mostly good ground he should handle it okay," Young said. "The going would be the biggest threat because the distance will suit him perfectly.

"I was worried about the 2m5f distance last time but Jamie Hamilton rode him very well. He gets back aboard today as he had options to ride other horses but thankfully the race split."

On stable star Ardera Cross, Young added: "He's having a rest at the moment and hopefully we'll get him ready for a swansong at Ayr."

