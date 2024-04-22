'I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t run a massive race' - key quotes and analysis for competitive Epsom sprint handicap

Three days on from one of Britain’s most famed marathons at Ayr, there is action over the fastest five furlongs in the land with racing returning to Epsom.

As you would expect in any high-class sprint handicap, there are plenty with pace to burn. Clearpoint blasted out from a disadvantageous wide draw at Lingfield when his stamina just failed him over 6f last time. He is drawn even wider now (stall 13) and may have the stands’ side rail to help.

Next door to Clearpoint is enigmatic hold-up performer Mondammej (12), who is without a win since November 2021 but that came off 15lb higher. That victory came five months after he was placed in Epsom’s premier sprint, the Dash, so this track holds few fears.

Mick’s Spirit (11) and One Night Stand (ten) are others who have largely been front-running on the all-weather and should help force the speed from that side. For all Night On Earth (four) is drawn lower than these fellow sprinters, there is a chance he can impose himself from that berth.

Plenty of low-drawn horses have landed this in recent years and Night On Earth has been working his way back to form for Ian Williams in recent times. He remains dangerous off 75 with two treble-figure RPRs on his CV this time two years ago.

Ground and weather

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper described the ground as good on Monday, with temperatures of between 11-12C expected on raceday.

He said: "I've left the ground as good. I'm thinking it's a fair call in terms of how it takes a stick. There are one or two bits where it feels a little on the slower side, but one or two other bits where it feels a little bit on the tighter side of good.

"You'd be struggling to describe it as anything other than good and it's a cool day today. We're not expecting appreciable rain, we're just getting the odd bit of it."

What they say

Ed Walker, trainer of Mountain Peak

He’s in cracking form and he’s down to a good mark if he retains his ability. He has good form on the track and when he ran well in the Dash a couple years ago he was drawn low, so stall two won’t affect him. Tom [Marquand, jockey] knows him inside out.

Simon Hodgson, trainer of Clearpoint

He's in great shape. It’s taken some time to work him out but he’s in a good place. He has to produce on the turf what he’s capable of doing on the all-weather. He’s not been as good on this surface but we have a decent draw [stall 13] and there’s plenty of pace around us. I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t run a massive race.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Jojo Rabbit

He’s come out of his last win well but we’re going in search of some better ground than what we’ve got in Yorkshire. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t handle the track and run well.

Conrad Allen, trainer of Mick’s Spirit

He’s in great form but he was a bit fragile as a young horse. He seems to be over that now. If he’s going to win a decent sprint handicap then he’s going to have to run on the turf. He seems to be holding himself together now and recovering from his races better than he used to. If he converts his all-weather form he should run well.

