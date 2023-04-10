'If we're going to nick one more handicap, this will be it' - get the lowdown on Pontefract's feature

Pontefract's uphill, six-furlong finish suits the strong-staying sprinter and that attribute will be of paramount importance with significant rain forecast to hit the West Yorkshire track.

The course configuration and likely surface are a worry for fast-ground-lover Clarendon House and Live In The Dream, whose best form is on sharp tracks.

There are further negatives for many in this high-class sprint. Justanotherbottle’s soft-ground form figures read 00019900 and Copper Knight, who tends to need his first start back, will surely be primed for a return to Chester and York later in the season. Those two courses have been the scene for nine of his 12 career victories.

Veteran Dakota Gold loves testing terrain but is high enough in the weights off a mark of 104. Similar handicapping comments apply to the 103-rated Arecibo.

Rank outsider Intrinsic Bond beat only one of his 18 rivals on his comeback and early favourite Ey Up It's Maggie, who capitalised on the 5lb claim of Billy Loughnane to make a winning return at Doncaster in a Class 5 recently, looks short enough in the betting as she ventures into Class 2 territory.

That leaves the Mick Appleby-trained four-year-old King Of Bavaria, a six-furlong heavy ground winner who bypassed All-Weather Finals day for this.

A wide draw in stall nine can be overcome by this hold-up sprinter given the array of early speed in the field, and he is open to significant improvement after just ten starts and three for Appleby.

Two of King Of Bavaria’s three best performances on Racing Post Ratings came on slow ground and his last-time-out second to Diligent Harry was franked at Newcastle on Friday.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Michael Dods, trainer of Dakota Gold

He's well. He's a year older now, but even last year he was looking more of a six-furlong horse. There are limited opportunities, so we thought we'd get him out, and a run will do him good. He seems as well as ever at home, showing all his old enthusiasm. He's higher in the handicap than he was this time last year, and might lack that bit of toe for five furlongs now, but it is a stiff finish.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Arecibo and Clarendon House

Arecibo doesn't mind a bit of cut in the ground and he should enjoy this. There's a lot of pace in the race and he can sit behind them, and the stiff track should suit. He's had a couple of runs recently, so he's good to go. Clarendon House is in very good order too, but we've learned in the last couple of years that he wouldn't want much cut in the ground. We'll see what rain falls overnight before deciding if he runs. He can go well fresh and is training well and looks a picture. He's a year older and is more mature and sensible now. I'm excited about him this year and he might even step into that black-type level again.

Adam West, trainer of Live In The Dream

He went to Lingfield and we expected him to improve for the run, but he got the run of the race. His stride shortened up in the last furlong as we expected, so he'll strip fitter for that now and he's a much better horse than last year, although he doesn't want extremes of ground. I'm quite optimistic with the way Pontefract rides and if we're going to nick one more handicap, this will be it.

Reporting by James Burn

