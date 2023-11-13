'If she wins she's going to go for the Fighting Fifth' - which mare can set up Grade 1 tilt at Huntingdon

It is unusual for a hurdler to begin their path to the Fighting Fifth in a handicap at Huntingdon, but that is the task facing Salsada before she potentially rubs shoulders with Constitution Hill at Newcastle.

The Grade 1 entry is audacious as Salsada is rated just 126 and for obvious reasons she is of greater interest here. That is truer still given a minimum BHA rating of 130 is required for her to tackle the Fighting Fifth.

Salsada probably ran as well as can be expected from 3lb out of the weights when fifth behind subsequent Elite Hurdle winner Rubaud (seriously well handicapped off 135) in the Scottish Champion Hurdle when last seen.

She is back on her true mark now, having split Epatante and Martello Sky two starts back in the Grade 2 Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle. That is fine form and she has her ground, but there are other potentially well-treated types with something to recommend them on the conditions.

Neil King’s stable stalwart Onemorefortheroad landed this two seasons ago off 3lb higher and is back on a favourable mark. Jonjo O’Neill clearly thinks plenty of the 120-rated Imperial Bede with two of his previous five outings coming at Grade 2 level, while Inca De Lafayette bounced off the quick ground when running away with a Wincanton handicap last month.

Paul Nicholls’ horses are arguably running better than they were then and it is easy to see why the early market favours this improving five-year-old on his second run after wind surgery.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

The going at Huntingdon was good, good to soft in places on Monday and light showers are forecast on raceday.

What they say

Brian Ellison, trainer of Salsada

She's a good mare and I'd be disappointed if she doesn't run well. She was second to Epatante last season and then ran in the Scottish Champion Hurdle. She had a bit of trouble with her joints, so we had a few chips removed and she's come back better than ever. If she wins she's going to go for the Fighting Fifth. She needs to go up 4lb to 130 to get in at Newcastle.

Onemorefortheroad: won this race in 2021 Credit: Pool

Neil King, trainer of Onemorefortheroad

He won this race two years ago and provided there's no more rain, he'll run well. We were going to go novice chasing with him, but as he's a good-ground horse we've tried to find the best ground we can for his first start of the season.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Liverpool Knight

He won a valuable handicap on his last start and remains in good form. He's been progressing and looks like he'd have an each-way chance if backing up his last run. Lewis Stones takes three pounds off and knows him well, having won a novice hurdle at Uttoxeter on him. This will be his last run before he has a winter break.

Sam Twiston-Davies, rider of Moveit Like Minnie

He won well last time and we'll look to deploy similar tactics again. This looks a tougher race for him.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.