'I used to go there all the time as a child' - Oisin Murphy set for first rides at Listowel

Oisin Murphy is set to ride in his native Kerry for the first time and the rider recalls fond memories of attending the Listowel harvest festival as a child as he gears up for four mounts at the track, including runners for Aidan O'Brien and Jessica Harrington.

Born and raised in Killarney, Murphy is the star attraction on day three of the harvest festival and the three-time British champion jockey is thrilled to be a part of a festival that he and his family frequented so often.

Murphy said: "I'm really looking forward to it. I used to go there all the time as a child and I remember watching Ponmeoth win the Kerry National for Eric McNamara and Northern Alliance won it the year after. I never missed a meeting back then and my auntie Aoife lives in Listowel. My mother took me and my sisters there every year."

Murphy has picked up four rides as he attempts to mark his visit with a win. Both Denis Cullen and Pat O'Donnell have seized the opportunity to book Murphy and he rides Zephron in the 7f handicap (2.40 ) and Dragon Of Malta in the following race (3.15 ). The O'Donnell-trained Dragon Of Malta won at the Galway festival in cosy fashion and would appreciate any rain, while Zephron hasn't won since May 2021 but bounced back to form on his latest start in July when a staying-on third at Gowran.

Murphy then appears in the mile conditions race (4.25 ) where he is a notable booking for Aidan O'Brien on Old Faithful . This marks just the fourth time Murphy has ridden for the Ballydoyle trainer in Ireland or Britain and the Siyouni colt should appreciate the step up in trip after two decent efforts in maiden company.

Murphy will conclude his visit by riding Small Oasis for the Jessica Harrington stable as the three-year-old drops back to handicap company (5.00 ) after performing with plenty of credit at Group and Listed level in recent months.

The rider said: "It was very nice of Pat Healy [Listowel chairman] to get in touch and ask me to come and it would be fantastic if I could get a winner.

"I have four chances and I've ridden for Aidan and Jessie before. Pat O'Donnell's son is actually a very good friend of mine, we were apprentices together and he's just finished a great stint in Hong Kong, so it's great to get to be riding for Pat.

"I haven't ridden for Denis Cullen before but the horse has some good form on soft ground and there is some rain due, so we'll see what happens."

