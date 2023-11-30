'I think he's got a fair chance' - who will come out in top in classy and competitive handicap chase?

The market for this valuable handicap chase is dominated by a pair who have gone more than a year without winning.

Frero Banbou's losing run stands at nine, and while he has dropped to a mark 1lb lower than for that last success in January 2022, he has looked well handicapped for quite some time without delivering.

Third off an 8lb higher mark in the 2022 Grand Annual at Cheltenham, the eight-year-old went some way to showing he stayed this trip when third over a furlong further in the Grand Sefton at Aintree last month, although he tired on the run-in and it's questionable whether another track with a long run-in is what he wants.

There's no arguing with stable form, though, as Venetia Williams has just enjoyed the best November of her career in terms of winners and strike-rate.

Kandoo Kid has not won since taking a novice hurdle in October 2021, but that's hardly his fault as he's managed only four runs since.

Made to look pedestrian by the incredibly well-handicapped Nickle Back (now 22lb higher and runs in the Grade 2 novice on this card) at Warwick on his chase debut in October, the Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old took a big step forward when just failing to peg back Galop De Chasse over course and distance at the last meeting here, and while he's 6lb higher now, the pair had pulled a massive 32 lengths clear of the rest of the field.

With just two chase runs to his name, he's arguably the one to beat, although this looks a deep enough race.

Sail Away: makes his first start since winning at Ayr in April Credit: John Grossick

Topweight Sail Away lived up to his name by sailing away with the Novices' Champion Handicap Chase by 11 lengths at Ayr on Scottish National day but the main worries are a 9lb rise for winning a race that hasn't worked out too well and the form of some of Dan Skelton's runners first time out. With a due nod to the claims of the hat-trick-seeking Whodini , perhaps the biggest dangers to Kandoo Kid are two others making their seasonal reappearances.

Iron Bridge won first time last term and had a productive season, with another success (left alone in a match) and two seconds, while Karl Philippe didn't go on from his opening victory last term but has dropped down the handicap accordingly and will be bidding to win on his seasonal bow for the the fourth time in five years.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of Sail Away

He did win over three miles last season at Ayr but two and a half around this type of track is no problem. He's done loads of work, has had an away day and I think he's got a fair chance.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Red Rookie

There was no point running over two miles last weekend at Haydock because the ground wasn't soft enough, so we're stepping up in trip here. I'd have still liked to have seen some rain and will see how the track is riding on Friday before fully committing.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Karl Philippe

Ideally we'd have gone on Saturday but I was worried that it might not go ahead, so we're coming here. It's his first run for quite a long time but it looks like the right trip and race for him. Fingers crossed he can run well.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Frero Banbou

He had a good comeback in the Grand Sefton at Aintree. He's a consistent horse and is usually placed, but he hasn't managed to get his head in front too often. It's a competitive race but hopefully he'll put up a good show.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Goose Man

He had a long time off, but won his return impressively in a weak contest. He's been fine since and the concern is the quick turnaround, but I hope he doesn't bounce.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Kandoo Kid

He's been really good for us. He had a little jump with Hermes Allen on Thursday and ran well over the course and distance last time. He loves the track and the drying ground should suit him well.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.