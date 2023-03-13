I have never heard people speak about a horse the way they do Constitution Hill
Constitution Hill: jumping's newest superstar Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
15:30 CheltenhamUnibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 1
Going:Soft
Runners:7
Class:1
Distance:2m ½f
How good is Constitution Hill? So good even his famously nervous trainer seems remarkably calm about him.
Perhaps Constitution Hill's bombproof temperament and laidback attitude to life has rubbed off on Nicky Henderson.
You could never accuse him of possessing one of the sport's great poker faces and the really smart ones usually have him on edge. But not this guy.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 13 March 2023Last updated 18:59, 13 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement