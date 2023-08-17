'I expect her to be in the first three but she's well capable of winning' - get the lowdown on the St Hugh's Stakes

This is traditionally one of the weaker juvenile Listed contests in the calendar, but that hasn't made it easy to find the winner in recent years.

Five of the last six were sent off at double-figure odds (the odd one out was a 15-2 shot) and three of those carried official ratings in the 70s, which is a long way from what you'd expect from a Listed-class performer.

Experience has been key over the last decade, with all ten winners having run at least three times, although this year's early market had the two least exposed contenders at the front, with Miaharris , the winner of her sole start at Sandown, on top.

The daughter of Zoustar was an impressive winner just over three weeks ago, but there were only five runners and the time was dreadfully slow, giving her a Topspeed figure that is by a huge margin the worst in this line-up.

Majestic Beauty is two from two and did well under a penalty against colts last week at Musselburgh, but the filly with arguably the best form and a better profile is the more battle-hardened Juniper Berries .

Fourth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, she failed to run her race when only seventh in the Super Sprint at Newbury last month, which is a worry, but she was back to her best when second in a conditions race at Goodwood last time, finishing well ahead of Indispensable (third), Beenham (sixth) and Make It Easy (seventh) and, having run five times, she has bags of experience.

So, too, does Beenham, who was backed into favouritism at Goodwood despite an official rating 11lb lower than that of Juniper Berries, who she had finished one place ahead of in the Super Sprint.

Beaten a long way at Goodwood, Beenham is better than that and probably just got stuck in the ground.

Others to consider are Lady Pink Rose and Dorothy Lawrence , who both come here on the back of a win, although they both made meals of doing so, each scrambling home in weak company at odds of 1-5 and 2-11 respectively.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Dave Klein, owner of Beenham

She probably went too quick at Goodwood last time to get the favoured rail. The ground was soft and she didn't get home, but we're hopeful on better ground. She's had excuses since she won in May, but, with a clear run, we could nick some black type.

Georgie Nicholls, trainer of Betties Bay

She won over six furlongs last time and was much sharper from the gates and travelled strongly. She's got tons of speed, so I don't think dropping back to five furlongs is a massive inconvenience, but I'd prefer this to have been six. I'd also like the rain to stay away.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Juniper Berries

I expect her to be in the first three but she's well capable of winning. We got stopped in our run last time at Goodwood and that's good form. We're taking on a few of the ones we beat, and I'd like to think we'd beat them again, while I don't think she's ground dependent.

Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for Amo Racing Limited, owners of Majestic Beauty

She’s a tough and talented filly who showed battling qualities to win under a penalty last time. She’s in good form and it would be nice to pick up some black type.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Miaharris

She won nicely at Sandown and this is deeper, but she was professional and we think it's worth a go, while the timing suits too.

Reporting by James Burn

