Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

How to make the Shergar Cup pay: the jockeys, trainers and horses to follow at Ascot

The midsummer novelty team events are in full swing with Thursday’s second round of Racing League fixtures at Chepstow preceding the more-established Shergar Cup.

The nature of the Shergar Cup means it should be treated as a separate entity to a normal meeting at Ascot. Aside from the obvious ditching of an owner’s regular silks, team tactics and dynamics can come into play and a third of the elite riders involved this year lack experience of this unique course.

International stars such as Joao Moreira, Kazuo Yokoyama and Matthew Chadwick might have achieved notable success around the globe, but the three have ridden at Ascot just 17 times between them. Moreira (12 rides) and Chadwick (5) make up the entirety of those, while Japanese ace Yokoyama touches down in Berkshire for the first time. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Robbie WildersTipster
Published on 11 August 2023Last updated 19:13, 11 August 2023
icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews