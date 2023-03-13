How strong is the British team at Cheltenham?

One-sided matches rarely make for great sport, so plenty will be hoping we get a proper contest this year for the first time in a while.

For all that Cheltenham is about individual horses winning for individual owners, trainers and jockeys, the clash between Britain and Ireland adds fuel to the drama and passion of the meeting.

Though if the annual Prestbury Cup were a football match, the home team might have sacked a few managers in recent seasons. In the past seven years, the visitors have come out of top every time, bar 2019 when they finished level.