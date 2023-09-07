'Hopefully he can get it done' - Charltons expect bold show from Man Of Eden in intriguing Ascot handicap

Two of the last three winners of this finished sixth in the Cambridgeshire, while subsequent Group 1 winner Lord North won the big Newmarket handicap after finishing second to Bless Him here in 2019.

Whether the Cambridgeshire is the target for Aerion Power remains to be seen, but he's already finished fourth in this season's Hunt Cup at the royal meeting and returns here fresh for an autumn campaign.

Stable form could be a worry as Sir Michael Stoute, yet to train a Cambridgeshire winner, is just 2-34 since the start of August, although several have run well lately.

The two horses next in the market have wildly differing profiles as Man Of Eden is a three-year-old and Major Partnership is eight. The latter is a proven winner, though, and has been running right up to his best since returning from Meydan, his second to Ghaly at Ascot on King George day being as well as he has ever run.

Man Of Eden, on the other hand, needs to prove he's got the fight to win. His only success in nine 2023 starts came when he scrambled home at odds of 2-5 from a pair of horses now rated 66 and 60.

He is always thereabouts, but his form is littered with comments like 'hampered', 'not clear run', 'short of room' etc, and it seems he makes his own trouble. With the stalls on the stands' side and runners likely to congregate there, as they often do at this time of year, another hard-luck story is surely the most likely scenario.

Of the others, Ouzo was disappointing at his favourite track Sandown two starts ago, but he bounced back with a better run at Goodwood next time and was not far behind Aerion Power when sixth in the Hunt Cup, while Alrehb , the rank outsider on the early shows, is one of the most intriguing runners.

Alrehb: the grey's turf mark is 11lb lower than it is on the all-weather Credit: Mark Cranham

There have been plenty of all-weather horses who have found Ascot more to their liking than most other turf tracks, and Alrehb is 11lb lower on turf than he is on artificial surfaces. His latest turf efforts have not been great, but he's well handicapped on the pick of those if bouncing back.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Alistair Donald, racing manager for King Power Racing, owners of Aerion Power

He ran very well at Ascot in the Hunt Cup, but had a small niggle after which has kept him off the track. This looks a very suitable race, he likes the track and fast ground, and with Ryan Moore on board he should go well.

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Ouzo

He's been a victim of his own consistency and his mark never moves as a result. We're trying to skirt around the really competitive handicaps at his level to try and get his head in front. You could make a good case for him and he'll give his running even though he's found it tough to win off this mark.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Bluelight Bay

It's a step up, but we're pleased with the way he's running at the trip and he will love the ground. He's in good form and we're hopeful of a big run as this straight track will really suit him.

Marco Botti, trainer of Daysofourlives

He was a little rusty at Newmarket last time out after being off for a while. He just needed the run, as he's a bit lazy at home and just goes through the motions. He travelled well and just blew up but should handle the ground and a mile is his trip. We've been fiddling around with the headgear but he's in good order.

Harry Charlton, joint-trainer of Man Of Eden

He's very consistent but has been a little unlucky on a few occasions. We thought Ascot might suit him, but we probably would have preferred a larger field to get a bit more cover. It's a valuable race that's worth having a go in so hopefully he can get it done.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

