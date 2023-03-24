'He's solid and is proven on the ground' - McGuinness runs ten as British raiders add spice to Irish Lincoln

There hasn't been a single British representative in the Irish Lincoln – the traditional curtain-raiser for the Irish Flat season – for the last three years, but two overseas raiders dominate the market in 2023.

Totally Charming emerged from a bog at Doncaster last October to win a 7f handicap by a cosy two lengths off a mark of 96. He's rated 8lb higher here, but won well that day and the testing conditions won't pose a problem.

Trainer George Boughey means business and has booked Colin Keane for the five-year-old. His price is on the skimpy side, though, given how competitive this is.

Lattam is completely unexposed and has never raced on anything worse than good to soft. The form of his novice win at Thirsk last July looks decent, with the second and third both winning next time.

The last time there was British representation in this race was in 2019 when Crownthorpe fared best of the visitors to finish fifth for Richard Fahey, with stablemate Society Red in 12th. With that in mind, both Totally Charming and Lattam look short enough in the market this time around.

Ado McGuinness won this with Bowerman in 2020 and he has a team of ten to run this time. The most interesting of them all might be Comfort Line, who has his first start for the stable since leaving Mick Mulvany. He was runner-up in this race last year and third in 2021 off a mark 6lb higher than he has here.

He is dangerous with conditions very much in his favour.

Last year's winning trainer Johnny Murtagh is triple-handed and the pick of his three could be Carrytheone under 10lb claimer Yudish Geerdharry, who won the Birdcatcher Nursery on Wave Machine for the stable last season.

Carrytheone is down to a manageable mark of 102 having been as high as 106 before, and conditions will be fine.

Surely there is one of these big handicaps in Good Heavens this season. He was just touched off in the Irish Cambridgeshire back in August, while his effort in the Northfields Handicap at this track on Irish Champions Weekend can be upgraded considerably given where he came from.

He's a smart operator with a good draw and is fit from a spin over hurdles. He gets my vote.

McGuinness: 'If I were to have a fiver on one of mine it would be Casanova'

Ado McGuinness ran seven in the Irish Lincoln last year with Star Harbour doing best of the septet in third, but this year he brings a team of ten to the party.

When asked which of the ten he would back if given a free fiver, McGuinness replied: "Casanova. He's a solid horse and is proven on the ground."

The seven-year-old is the mount of 7lb claimer James Ryan and was freely available at 25-1 on the eve of the race so that is a very interesting shout from the trainer.

On the remainder of his team, McGuinness added: "I could actually make cases for them all in some shape or form and it wouldn't surprise me if any of them popped up.

"Comfort Line is having his first start for us. He's been placed in the race for the last two years so hopefully he can make it third time lucky. He will handle the ground.

"No More Porter has to have a decent chance, too. He's proven on the ground, as is Saltonstall. Star Harbour did best of mine last year and seems to be in good form, while Current Option never seems to run a bad race. Celtic Crown ran a cracker at Dundalk the last day, but the handicapper nudged him up 2lb for only finishing third. I was pleased with Finans Bay the last day at Dundalk, and Cordouan and Sirjack Thomas both seem in good form."

What they say

George Boughey, trainer of Totally Charming

It makes sense to take him to the Irish Lincoln as he won in a complete bog at the backend of last season and it’s very wet over at the Curragh, I believe.

George Boughey: "It makes sense to go here as he's won in a complete bog before"

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Carrytheone, Mashhoor and Miss Mirabell

Carrytheone is in good form and Yudish's claim on a horse like him is a big bonus. I hope he runs well. It might be a bit on the sharp side for Mashhoor but he's owned by a great bunch of lads and we're going to let him take his chance and see how he gets on. Miss Mirabell is in good shape.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Good Heavens

He ran a good race over this course and distance in the Cambridgeshire. The ground will be softer than we would ideally like for him, but we're still hoping for a good run from him.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Emporio

He handles soft ground and is quite a high-class horse, probably a stakes horse, but a mile on soft ground is no problem and there are no problems with the conditions. I suppose to win a Lincoln, you probably have to be a stakes horse. I think he’s Listed class and we’ll find out more after he runs.

William Haggas, trainer of Lattam

He went off a bit at the end of last year but he's in good shape now. I don't know how well handicapped he is but he'll enjoy the ground and hopefully can run well.

