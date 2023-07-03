'He's going to improve a ton for the run' - one-time Derby dark horse Espionage returns for Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien has his first representative at Roscommon this year, while Ryan Moore makes his maiden voyage to the Connacht track, which probably speaks volumes about the chances of Espionage making a belated winning appearance at three.

With an official rating of 112, Espionage is rated at least 9lb superior to all of his rivals and he was last seen going down by just a head in the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud last October. Indeed, he was even being talked about as a potential Derby dark horse at the start of the season.

That ship has long sailed, though, and O'Brien is mapping out the second half of the season for the son of Galileo and Ribblesdale winner Even Song, starting here in a Listed race which the master trainer has not won since Quest For Peace in 2011.

It is interesting to note Espionage still holds entries for the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket's July meeting next week as well as the Irish St Leger in September. This is obviously a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

The problem for punters is that Espionage is returning from a 255-day absence and O'Brien has admitted he will come on a lot for the run. That is what makes this Listed prize quite a tricky puzzle to solve.

If Espionage is not ready to do himself full justice, perhaps Kingswood will be the one to pick up the pieces.

The Cork maiden winner wasn't beaten far in the Gallinule and softer ground over a longer trip is just what the doctor ordered. This could be the perfect prescription for him and it would come as no surprise for him to prove himself more talented than his current mark of 102 if he gets his optimum conditions.

Serious Challenge is consistent and another solid effort looks in store, but he is likely to find one or two too good again.

Angels Wrath's near-miss at Ayr last month was franked in no uncertain terms by Al Husn last Friday night at Newcastle as she claimed the notable scalp of Nashwa, so the Johnny Murtagh-trained filly should not be underestimated either. The stable is red hot right now having sent out five winners from its last 16 runners.

Willie Mullins has performed magic that has had to be seen to be believed over the last few decades but if he manages to pull a rabbit out of the hat with the ex-Harry Dunlop-trained Jackfinbar, who hasn't been seen for a staggering 1,459 days, it would be truly astonishing. The last time he appeared in public was as a four-year-old behind Falcon Eight at Sandown in 2019. He is eight now.

What they say

Joe Murphy, trainer of Sionnach Eile

If there is an ease in the ground I do think he will run well. The more rain the better for him and I'd be worried if they don't get some rain.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Vega Magnifico

He's stepping up in trip for what looks a competitive Listed race. He's in good form at home, though, and we're hoping for another good run.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Espionage

He's been off for a long time and he's going to improve a ton for the run. We need to get him back out there and get him started for the season, but he will improve for it.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Harbour Wind

He's a nice horse who ran well at Roscommon on his last visit there, but he's a doubtful runner at this stage.

John O'Donoghue, trainer of Kingswood

He ran really well in the Gallinule and that was on ground that was quicker than ideal. We're going to Roscommon where we will hopefully get a bit more ease in the ground and we're stepping up two furlongs in trip as well. The more rain the better and I would be hopeful of a very good run from him.

