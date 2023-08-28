'He was a very unlucky loser there last time' - Richard Hannon hoping fortune favours Classic in mile handicap

In a race containing three-year-olds trained by Charlie Hills, William Haggas, Simon and Ed Crisford and Ed Walker, and ridden by Ryan Moore, Tom Marquand, William Buick and Oisin Murphy, it may seem foolish to consider four-year-olds, but the two strongest candidates for this mile handicap might be ridden by Laura Pearson and Gina Mangan.

Metabolt is 2-3 when ridden by the now claimless Pearson, with the sole reverse coming when a narrow second off a rating 1lb lower than this mark of 84. It is encouraging he was a luckless sixth in a race at least as good as this for the Racing League readies last time on the fastest ground he has encountered.

Fellow four-year-old Island Bandit looks equally progressive and took home the Sunday Series cash at Sandown last time. That was under Billy Loughnane, but Mangan has picked up two wins (and a narrow second) from four starts on the gelding.

Heather Main's son of Zarak is 2-3 at Newbury, 3-4 on good to firm ground and 4-4 in August, so there is lots to like about his chances.

The three-year-olds Bodorgan, Monte Linas and Sea Eagle are previous winners, but the first two are a combined 0-4 on good to firm ground without a single placing, while Sea Eagle has never raced on ground quicker than good.

Crack Shot didn't make his debut until May and won a maiden when he encountered fast ground. That form looks ordinary, however, and he didn't show much when making his debut at this course.

Race analysis by Gary Savage

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Classic

He was a very unlucky loser there last time when he just couldn’t get a run. He came out of that in great shape and if he gets a bit more luck he'd have a big shout.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Cabinet Of Clowns

He won nicely in first-time blinkers at Chepstow last time and deserves a step up in class. He likes a straight track, is a strong galloper and we go there hopeful.

Harry Herbert, racing manager to Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, owners of Sea Eagle

He ran in horrible conditions at Goodwood last time, where he came from a mile back. With that run under his belt we're hopeful he'll run a big race.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Monte Linas

He didn’t like the soft ground last time when disappointing at Sandown and hopefully this faster surface will be better for him.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Remarkable Force

We took him out at Newmarket on Saturday when the heavens opened. We’re happy with him and he'd have an each-way chance if it stays good to firm.

Chris Dixon, member of The Horse Watchers 8, owners of Intervention

He has little in hand from his handicap mark, but should be better for having a recent run.

Reporting by David Milnes

