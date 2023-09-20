'He still retains plenty of his old ability' - can Lord Erskine wrestle back the crown he won six years ago?

Six years after winning this race with the late, great Pat Smullen on board, Lord Erskine is back for more as the evergreen ten-year-old goes in search of win number ten.

Lord Erskine's finest hour arrived in 2017 when he won the Irish Cesarewitch at odds of 25-1, but he has been holding his form together well of late and his Tramore victory in July reads particularly well. On that occasion he was too good for Teed Up, who subsequently won twice at the Galway festival.

The softer the better for Lord Erskine, who comes into his own on deep ground and, with the talented Siobhan Rutledge taking off a valuable 3lb, he should not be underestimated despite his advancing years.

Jabbar is the form horse. The improving four-year-old has mopped up 1m3f handicaps at Killarney and Roscommon on his last two starts and the hat-trick is not out of the question off a 6lb higher mark.

Imaginarium is probably the runner most open to improvement. The Curragh maiden winner is making only his second handicap appearance and he was a very creditable sixth of 17 behind Brazil in a premier handicap at Galway last time. The handicapper has taken off 2lb since then and conditions will be right up his street.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Immelmann, is carrying all before him over jumps and won this race in 2021 with Rebellito. However, he has had only one winner on the Flat in Ireland this season from 34 runners.

No Niki No, representing Eoghan O'Neill who was among the winners at Fairyhouse on Monday, is consistent and all seven of her runs this season have earned her Racing Post Ratings between 82 and 91. She must go close off a mark of 83, and so could Oriole, who looks open to more improvement.

The going is soft to heavy on the Flat course following 10mm of rain before racing on Wednesday. The forecast is mainly dry and breezy with a slight possibility of isolated showers, with maximum rainfall of 1-3mm expected. Fresh ground will be in use.

What they say

Eoghan O'Neill, trainer of No Niki No

She won a couple of times in France on soft enough ground so she is pretty versatile on that front. She ran from 3lb out of the handicap at Leopardstown the last day and I thought she ran a real solid race. She seems to be in great form.

Peter Fahey, trainer of San Martino

He’ll appreciate the soft ground and I think the switch back to the Flat might sweeten him up a bit as well. He has some good form around Listowel and ran well in the race last year.

Ian Donoghue, trainer of Oriole

She seems to have come out of her run at Punchestown last week fresh and well and I just hope it hasn't left a mark on her. She stays well, seems in great nick and we're hoping for the best. It looks a wide-open race.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Vera Verto

She has been stringing some good runs together of late and I think she should be fine on the ground too.

Harry Rogers, trainer of Lord Erskine

He's in good nick and the ground will definitely suit him. He might be getting on a bit but he still retains plenty of his old ability and with a bit of luck he might be bang there.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.