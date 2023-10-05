'He loves Ascot and should go close' - who fancies their chances in a competitive contest?

Brace yourself for a seriously competitive contest with just 3lb separating ten of the 11 runners on BHA ratings, including last year's veteran winner Raising Sand .

The exception is one-time Derby hope Stormbuster , who has lost his way, but the careers of the majority of the three-year-olds in this are going in the opposite direction to Andrew Balding's son of Dubawi.

Daysofourlives , Florida and Jeff Koons , who has a top-notch pedigree, arrive following lifetime bests on Racing Post Ratings, while Metal Merchant was close to his peak at Newbury last time.

This is often used as a springboard to the Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day on October 21, and Daysofourlives is the only one of those up-and-coming three-year-olds with an entry in that race. He forced a dead-heat with Ouzo over course and distance four weeks ago after only returning to the track in August, and is the freshest horse in the field. Expect the 25-1 Balmoral quotes about Marco Botti's youngster to dry up if he builds on that here.

The performance of Hickory should also be noted with a view to Saturday's Challenge Cup , a race James Fanshawe's five-year-old is also entered for.

Hickory, a son of Free Eagle, is interesting stepping up to this mile trip after chasing home Challenge Cup hopefuls Quinault and Popmaster in a valuable 7f handicap here a month ago. That fine effort came after his close International Stakes second to Baradar, another Challenge Cup contender, over the same course and distance in July. Those efforts make Hickory the benchmark here, although stall one could leave him vulnerable.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Saffie Osborne, rider of Raising Sand

He'll be fine on the ground, has done plenty of work and is in great form at home. He won last year and should go close if he's anywhere near that form again. He loves Ascot – it's been a happy hunting ground for him.

Marco Botti, trainer of Daysofourlives

He did well to dead-heat at the track last time and seems in good form. The ground won't be an issue because he seems to handle anything. There are quite a few unexposed types in opposition, but so are we and I think it's a suitable race.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Jeff Koons

He's dropping back down in trip. He won a solid novice over a mile on the July course but this is a competitive event.

Jack Channon, trainer of Metal Merchant

He's been in fine form all year, but has just hit the post a few times. He's in great order and must have a cracking chance, while the ground ought not to be a problem.

Reporting by James Burn

