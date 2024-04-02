'He has a great chance' - can Richard Hughes keep his hot streak going with two-time course-and-distance winner Zero Carbon?

This is an intriguing 7f handicap in which Toimy Son heads the weights.

He has been a little disappointing since his switch from France and has the longest absence of the nine runners to overcome having been off the track since a low-key effort at Chelmsford last July, although he has been gelded in the meantime.

Four others lack a recent run but one who looks capable well is dual course-and-distance winner Zero Carbon , who represents a trainer in flying form with Richard Hughes sending out eight winners in the last 15 days.

Four of those winners were making their seasonal debuts and punters can expect Zero Carbon to go forward from stall eight in a contest that appears to lack pace.

Hickory was below form when last seen at Ascot but his heritage handicap second in July puts him firmly in the picture if ready after 179 days off.

King Cabo is back on his last winning mark and that success came over this course and distance in September. Ethan Jones takes 7lb off King Cabo, who has contested three sprints this term and will be suited by the step up in trip.

Bahrain winner Kiwano is one of the more intriguing runners. He’s a course-and-distance winner but his best efforts have come over 6f and it’s hard to gauge how he’ll go on his first domestic start for nearly a year.

Revolutionise doesn’t win often these days but did manage to get his head back in front over course and distance in January and he bounced back from a poor run when beaten a neck at Wolverhampton last time. If they go quick up front, expect him to be coming home well late.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

George Baker, trainer of Kiwano

We were obviously delighted with his win last time out in Bahrain. He's come back here looking fantastic, as he should do after a winter with the sunshine on his back. We're delighted that Callum [Shepherd] can ride him again and I'm hopeful he can transfer that form from the Middle East. This is his first go at seven furlongs for us, but we all sense that he'll be fine for the step up in trip.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Hickory

It's his first run of the year, but he seems well and has a good record at the track. We'll see how he goes here with a view to stepping him up to a mile.

Hickory (1): has won two of his three starts at Kempton Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Roger Teal, trainer of Caragio

He likes the track, but he was a bit naughty in the stalls the last day and blew his chance. If he can put up a similar performance to when he won there in October – he's a bit higher in the handicap but I don't think that will be a bother to him – he could run a big race.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Zero Carbon

He's not got a great draw, but we'll go through the race and see what the pace is like. He's good around Kempton and if he gets the run of the race, he has a great chance. He's had a nice break and goes well fresh. The horses have been running so well at the moment, so hopefully that continues.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Revolutionise

He's been in great form all winter and ran well again last time, but the draw [stall nine] isn't helpful, so Rossa [Ryan] is going to have to be at his best. He doesn't win very often, but he's very consistent and that's one of the problems as he doesn't go down the handicap.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

