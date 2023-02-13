'He has a good chance' - which trainer is feeling good about success in competitive handicap?

It is rare for Group horses on the Flat to be running at this time of year, but smart sprinter Diligent Harry makes his handicap debut off a lofty opening mark of 106.

The formbook suggests Diligent Harry merits such a rating as he finished in midfield in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot a few starts back, and favourite backers can draw encouragement from his impressive all-weather record.

Diligent Harry is 3-6 on synthetic surfaces and 0-6 on turf, while trainer Clive Cox runs his horses sparingly at Newcastle. He is 3-10 at Gosforth Park.

Lingfield’s Kachy Stakes saw Diligent Harry finish a few positions ahead of race-fit pair King Of Bavaria and Fivethousandtoone, and Cox’s sprinter can be upgraded slightly as it was his first start following a gelding operation and a 140-day break.

However, that was a Listed race and King Of Bavaria is 9lb better off with Diligent Harry back in a handicap, while Fivethousandtoone reopposes on 12lb better terms.

With King Of Bavaria drawn in one and unlikely to get much cover, the value might lie with Fivethousandtoone for Andrew Balding, whose overall 15 per cent strike-rate rises to 21 per cent with horses travelling more than 200 miles from his Kingsclere base.

Fine Wine is the final runner of interest for in-form trainer Scott Dixon, who has notched winners at 15-2, 20-1 and 28-1 over the last seven days. This progressive six-year-old likes to front-run over 5f, although whether he will be able to pull off such tactics in a competitive field over an extra furlong is debatable.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Diligent Harry

He ran a very pleasing seasonal debut when second in a Listed race at Lingfield a few weeks ago, and while it'll be tough going into a handicap off top weight, we're keen to run him to get him qualified for finals day. He had a proper, deserved winter break before his run last time and we were thrilled with how he ran. I'm pleased with how he is going to Newcastle.

Scott Dixon, trainer of Fine Wine

He's good to go and we're going to use this to see if he stays six furlongs. He's a very straightforward horse to train, but tight bends don't suit him so Newcastle is one of the tracks we can run him at as we know he likes it there. We'll see how he goes as it could open up a few options if he stays.

Mick Appleby, trainer of King Of Bavaria

He's come on really well for his first few runs for us and we're hoping he'll run well at a track that'll suit. Lingfield didn't suit last time and Newcastle should be better for him. He has a good chance.

John Quinn, trainer of Brazen Bolt

He's in good nick. It's a step up in class and looks a spicy race, but we know he likes the track and we're hoping for a good run. He goes there with a good chance.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

