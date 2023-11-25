'He didn't put a foot wrong at Fairyhouse' - Gordon Elliott excited to get Imagine out again after flawless chasing debut

Gordon Elliott could never have imagined a more polished chasing debut from Imagine, who will bid to give his trainer his third win in four years in the Grade 2 BetVictor Craddockstown Novice Chase (1.55) at Punchestown.

Felix Desjy and Riviere D'Etel did the business for Elliott in 2020 and 2021 and in Imagine Elliott has got a natural jumper who looks well placed to give him another success.

The five-year-old did not put a foot wrong at Fairyhouse this month in what looked an above average beginners' chase, keeping Inothewayurthinkin and Pinkerton at bay in commanding fashion, and he was cut to 33-1 by bet365 for the Arkle at Cheltenham.

The last horse to complete the Craddockstown-Arkle double in the same season was Sizing Europe, who won this Grade 2 in 2009.

Elliott said: "You'd have to be delighted with the way he won at Fairyhouse. He didn't put a foot wrong there and it didn't look like a bad race either. We always hoped he'd make a nice chaser and that was a good start. Hopefully there is more to come and this looked a nice race for him."

Imagine faces only three rivals now that Francin is a non-runner – the 140-rated Lucid Dreams, the 130-rated Uncle Phil and Fizzle Rock, who would appear to have plenty on her plate.

Shecouldbeanything: reported to be in great form by trainer Gordon Elliott Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott will also fancy his chances of continuing a very hot streak of form with Shecouldbeanything in the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle (1.20). Off a mark of 140, the course winner from the festival in April should take all the beating.

Elliott said: "Shecouldbeanything is a smart mare with some really good form. We know she likes the track so hopefully she'll go very close. She seems in great form."

In the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle (12.10) all eyes will be on Tullyhill, who was cut to 10-1 (from 12) by Paddy Power for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on Friday.

Tullyhill's only defeat was in the Champion Bumper at the Punchestown festival in April behind A Dream To Share having traded at a low of 1.36 in running on Betfair. It looks a match on paper between Tullyhill and Shannon Royale, who has been beaten on both starts over hurdles but showed promise on both occasions.

Cesarewitch winner The Shunter is an eyecatching runner in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (3.00). The ten-year-old has not been seen since fending off Pied Piper at Newmarket under a superb James Doyle ride and his hurdles mark of 138 might underestimate him.

