'He did it all on ability so we're looking forward to getting him out again' - impressive debut winner returns to action

Leopardstown plays host to two Group 3 juvenile contests that have been won by some smart types in recent years and the Eyrefield Stakes (3.36) over 1m1f features six last-time-out winners along with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Grosvenor Square.

O'Brien last won this in 2017 with Flag Of Honour, who went on to land the Irish St Leger the following season. Grosvenor Square is likely to be the pick of his two runners under Seamie Heffernan after he was beaten two lengths into second behind Deepone in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes at the Curragh last month.

The Galileo colt should appreciate this step up in trip after he saw out an extended mile strongly on his first start when winning his maiden at Galway last month on soft ground. Ben Coen takes the ride on stablemate Cambridge, who should also relish this trip after he showed a resolute attitude to prevail in a novice contest at Salisbury last month, but he will enconter contrasting ground conditions today.

John O'Donoghue saddles an interesting runner in Zaphod, who created a strong impression when overcoming greenness to land a Tipperary maiden on his debut in authoritative fashion last time.

Despite breaking slowly and showing signs of inexperience out the back, he arrived with a powerful challenge down the outside and the most impressive aspect of his performance was his finishing kick when he put four lengths between himself and the runner-up in the last 150 yards. That was on heavy ground so he is one of the few here proven in conditions.

O'Donoghue said: "It was a very nice performance at Tipperary. We wouldn't rev ours up much for their first run so for him to show greenness and win the way he did was very nice. He did it all on ability so we're looking forward to getting him out again. The ground will likely be testing and that's not something he needs but he handles it well."

Andy Oliver: saddles two interesting runners in Group 3 races at Leopardstown Credit: Patrick McCann

Andy Oliver saddles Curragh maiden winner Gibbs Island and also Bright Stripes in the 7f Killavullan Stakes (3.01). Bright Stripes showed plenty of promise when third in the valuable Ballyhane Stakes at Naas in August before confirming himself a useful type when justifying short odds back at that track last month.

Oliver said: "Gibbs Island travelled strongly and picked up well at the Curragh and his improvement has come from stepping up in trip. Bright Stripes ran a cracker in the Ballyhane and won his maiden comfortably enough. The plan was always to step him up in company.

"The big unknown is the ground for the two of them given the rain that's falling, we just don't know how they'll handle it but everyone is in the same boat."

O'Brien also has a strong hand in the Killavullan Stakes as he relies on Military and The Caribbean. Military was an impressive winner of a Naas maiden before finishing fourth in a Group 3 at Newmarket last month when he was up with a strong pace throughout, although both those efforts came on good ground.

