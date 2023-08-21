'He brings the best form' - can Courtland go one better than his Summer Plate second in this valuable handicap chase?

The first and third from last year, Peregrine Run and Organdi , return for another crack at this lucrative handicap chase but sterner opposition awaits, for all Organdi is temptingly treated off a 5lb lower mark than 12 months ago back on ground that suits.

The Richard Phillips-trained mare struggled with ease underfoot behind Brief Times and Go On Chez at Southwell last time. They're two seven-year-olds with plenty to recommend them after they were split by just half a length.

The in-form Brief Times is rated 12lb higher now after getting into an excellent rhythm from the front when subsequently scoring easily at Bangor, and that means Go On Chez meets him on 14lb better terms with Toby Wynne’s 5lb claim factored in.

Eight-year-old Courtland has been a revelation in handicap chases this summer and was cruelly denied a four-timer in the Summer Plate when last seen. 2m7f is unknown territory, but he saw out 2m5½f gamely on soft ground there and this quicker surface increases his chances of getting the trip.

Harry Cobden gets off Brief Times for the first time in his last five starts to ride Hell Red for Paul Nicholls, who has been quieter this summer than is often the case.

Nicholls saddled just nine runners over jumps in June and July, with three winners and is 0-1 overall in the past fortnight. This six-year-old is the youngest horse in the field and is another with untapped potential at staying trips.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Brief Times

He’s been good and consistent of late, and he’s improved for the step up in trip. It seems to have played into his favour riding him nice and handy and he stays all day. The prize-money is very good and hopefully he can make his presence felt again.

Sean Bowen, rider of Courtland

He’s stepping up in trip but I think that'll suit him. His run in the Summer Plate was very good and definitely a career best. He travelled and jumped well that day and stayed, but he just got caught from the back of the last. He’s been improving all season and hopefully he’ll carry that on. He probably brings the best form into the race. I think the ground will be perfect.

Brian Hughes, rider of Ruthless Article

He underperformed a bit last time, but he did have top weight and he’s not a very big horse. Rebecca [Curtis, trainer] thought afterwards that he didn’t really carry the weight, but he can be competitive off this mark. He was second and first in two races at Uttoxeter when I rode him last year, but he didn’t manage to maintain that level of form after. If Rebecca’s running him again she’s obviously happy with him, so hopefully he’ll run well.

Anne Barnes, wife of Maurice, trainer of Saint Arvans

We're travelling a long way, but he's rated up there now and we've got to try to tackle these types of races as we can't find much near us. Hopefully he'll do his best again and the jockey [Conor Rabbitt] seems to get on with him very well. The owners are all there for a night out, so fingers crossed.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.