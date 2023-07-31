Has McGuinness found the keys to the Colm Quinn BMW Mile yet again? Saltonstall leads a seven-strong team

Sometimes it can be a numbers game as much as anything else.

Ado McGuinness has saddled 18 representatives in the last four runnings of the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.40 ) and won it three times, as well as sending out the 2-4-5-6 last year.

"You can win the Lotto with one ticket, but the more tickets you have the better chance you have of winning," said the loveable Lusk-based trainer, who treats this festival, and this particular race, the way the Vatican treats Holy Week.