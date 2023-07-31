Has McGuinness found the keys to the Colm Quinn BMW Mile yet again? Saltonstall leads a seven-strong team

Sometimes it can be a numbers game as much as anything else.
Ado McGuinness has saddled 18 representatives in the last four runnings of the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.40) and won it three times, as well as sending out the 2-4-5-6 last year.
"You can win the Lotto with one ticket, but the more tickets you have the better chance you have of winning," said the loveable Lusk-based trainer, who treats this festival, and this particular race, the way the Vatican treats Holy Week.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in