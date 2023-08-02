Graeme Rodway runs the rule over an outstanding Nassau duo in one of the races of the season

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when French-trained runners were feared on their forays to Britain. Who could forget the great performances from the likes of Zafonic, Montjeu and Goldikova? It was a conveyor belt of top-class raiders.

Their success has waned in recent years as many of their leading owner-breeders are no longer active and almost all of the best stallions are based elsewhere. However, the French racing scene has undergone a resurgence this year and many big prizes have stayed at home.

Eight of the ten Group 1 races run in France this year have been won by French-trained horses, including all seven confined to three-year-olds. One that went for export was the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, and the winner, Westover, almost followed up in the King George.