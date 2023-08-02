Get set for a showdown to savour as star fillies line up in a fabulous Nassau

The Ashes may be over but the summer of great sporting rivalry is far from finished. That's just one reason why the Qatar Nassau Stakes is such an enticing attraction.

True, a Flat racing showdown between Britain and France is not quite the same as a cricketing clash between the sport's historic old enemies, yet it still adds extra spice to the meeting of Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa in the last of Glorious Goodwood's three Group 1 highlights.

Moreover, while nothing could separate England and Australia at the end of a gripping five-Test series, it's unlikely this fabulous race will end in a dead-heat. Mind you, we almost got one of those in perhaps the most memorable Nassau ever run, when Ouija Board denied Alexander Goldrun in a bobbing finish in 2006, so bold predictions could be dangerous.