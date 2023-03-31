Get real! An intriguing Lincoln puzzle is still the perfect way to start the British Flat season
Age and tradition really do have their place – take it from someone who has been a grandfather for a whole week now.
On Lincoln day ignore those complaining about the supposedly low-key start to the British Flat season, a chorus which seems to have been heard almost since it first became a spring landmark 170 years ago.
Get real (I did say I was now a grandad). Day one is never the big one. The football season does not start with the FA Cup final. Pomp and Circumstance brings the house down on the last night of the Proms, not the first.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
David CarrReporter
Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 19:41, 31 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement