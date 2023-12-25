Frankie Dettori kickstarts his career as a US-based jockey with eight rides on season opener

Frankie Dettori will hit the ground running in his new chapter as a US-based jockey by taking eight rides at the opening meeting of the new season at Santa Anita on Boxing Day.

The Italian jockey, who recently turned 53, originally planned to retire for good this year but had a rethink in the autumn after his farewell tour was so successful.

Dettori has mounts in all three £250,000 Grade 1 contests and rides for seven different trainers across the marathon 11-race card at Santa Anita, which begins at 11am local time.

He will partner the former Ed Walker-trained Khinjani in the 1m2f Grade 1 American Oaks (9.00 ), staged on turf, after the daughter of Sir Percy changed hands at the Tattersalls December Sale and joined the yard of Mark Glatt.

The other two Grade 1 races are held on dirt, kicking off with the 7f Malibu Stakes (10.30 ) for three-year-olds, in which Dettori partners Graded winner Raise Cain for trainer Ben Colebrook. He then rides Big Pond for trainer Tim Yatkeen in the La Brea Stakes (11.30 ) over the same trip.

Dettori flew out of Heathrow last Friday to begin the new chapter of his career in California after bringing the curtain down on his British career in style with a double on Champions Day at Ascot in October.

Frankie Dettori claims his final British win of the year on King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

After that he rode in Italy before starring at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita, where he steered Inspiral home to win the Filly & Mare Turf.

He followed up the win with a trip to Australia to appear on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, where he was the first contestant voted off, and after a family holiday in France he attended trainer Neville Callaghan's funeral in Newmarket last Thursday.

Speaking at the time, he said: "Myself and Catherine are emigrating to California on Friday (December 22) as I'm set to ride at Santa Anita on Boxing Day.

"I'm looking forward to the next phase of my career and my weight is good as I didn't get much more than rice and beans to eat in the jungle. I have some nice rides to look forward to and I'm sure the place will be rammed."

