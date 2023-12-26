Expert analysis and trainer quotes as Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road bids to extend his unbeaten record

The Finale’s Grade 1 status had been on shaky ground for several years before its demotion in 2022 and this season’s field vindicates that decision. In its former guise, early 2-5 favourite Burdett Road would be closer to 1-5.

Burdett Road incurred a 5lb penalty for his stylish last-to-first Triumph Trial strike at Cheltenham last month, form which was given a big thumbs up at the December Gold Cup meeting. That weight swing at least gives the others a fighting chance of bridging the gap.

He is 13lb clear of his closest pursuers in Britain on Racing Post Ratings. Purely on Flat ability you could probably almost double that. It is unusual and fascinating in equal measure for a Royal Ascot winner whose late summer form ties in with Group 1 operators, Desert Hero and West Wind Blows in this case, to even be here.

In Burdett Road’s favour given his Flat breeding is also the fact the Finale is unlikely to be run on the bottomless ground we often associate with it despite the forecast rain.

Going into the Leopardstown Grade 2 juvenile hurdle on Tuesday, Joseph O’Brien was responsible for the third and fourth highest-rated three-year-olds on RPRs this season and both are running there. Perhaps we can assume that Harsh , the ninth on that list, is Chepstow-bound to gauge the strength of the British juveniles and namely Burdett Road.

The other notable British formline is the Exeter juvenile in November won by the Gary Moore-trained Salver, in which Authoceltic was back in third.

Despite the nine-length gap, Authoceltic ran a promising enough debut despite greenness. His pedigree should also be noted as he is a half-brother to Saint Segal, who was third in the final running of the Finale's Grade 1 era two seasons ago for the same connections.

Burdett Road will bid to endorse his position as Triumph Hurdle favourite and add a second Grade 2 to his tally, and his trainer James Owen is confident this race will act as the perfect opportunity to tune up for the Cheltenham Festival.

"He's been training very well," he said. "It's a shame it's not a Grade 1 but it's still very good prize-money and it seems like a good route for us. I know Chepstow are due a lot of rain but that shouldn't inconvenience him.

"This has been the plan and it just gives us an option whether we want to run again before Cheltenham. We'll learn a bit more about him."

Burdett Road will carry a 5lb penalty for winning at Cheltenham in November – form which was boosted when the second, An Bradan Feasa, won at Cheltenham's December meeting – and while his jumping lacked fluency at times, Owen believes the Gredley Family's Royal Ascot winner is improving.

"I think he learned more about the jumping game at Cheltenham that he did at Huntingdon as he settled into a proper rhythm," he said. "I couldn't be happier with him going into the race. He's not the biggest but he's a very strong, powerful horse and he's probably strengthening up and calming down a bit at home."

Joseph O'Brien won the race last year with Comfort Zone and he will already have an idea of how good Burdett Road is given he used to train An Bradan Feasa, so it is interesting he has opted to declare the Cork winner Harsh.

As well as the grey, fresh opposition will materialise in the shape of the unbeaten Gary Moore-trained hurdler Salver and experienced Balboa, but Owen is hopeful his horse can justify cramped odds.

He said: "The race isn't a gimme, no Graded race is and we won't underestimate the opposition, but if we're going to the Triumph we'll want to be beating these horses."

I was very pleased with his first run. He comes from a really strong family and one we know well as his half-brother Saint Segal is doing very well. He's a bit out on the betting but we like him and think he'll run well. We're very positive about him and he's massively improved since his first run.

He's done nothing but run well for me, but what he's being beaten I don't really know. One winner did come out of his race at Exeter. He's a nice, big horse and hopefully he's progressive and I've not put him in at the deep end. I'd never have thought he was as good as others I've run in the race but he never ceases to amaze me. The rain that's forecast would be helpful.

