'Everything's gone to plan - we're ready' - Noel Meade excited about Affordale Fury chasing debut

It is 22 years since Noel Meade unleashed Harbour Pilot over fences during Galway's October bank holiday meeting and it is noteworthy he has chosen the same race over the Galway Plate trip of 2m6½f for the exciting Affordale Fury to begin his chasing career (1.16 ).

Harbour Pilot won by 11 lengths under Norman Williamson and went on to finish third in two Gold Cups. Meade also won the race with Albert Bartlett winner Very Wood in 2014 and for the last two years with Sixshooter and Thedevilscoachman. He tends to target this Ballybrit beginners' chase with his best novice chaser and this year looks no different.

What is noteworthy, too, is the fact Affordale Fury's wins have come at Galway. He won his bumper impressively under Pat Taaffe, before making all to win a maiden hurdle at this meeting last year.

Affordale Fury is a 33-1 shot with Ladbrokes for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, and you could argue that is a big price given he was a length second to Stay Away Fay in the Albert Bartlett last season. He is the great white hope from the Meade yard this year and the trainer is looking forward to seeing how he does on his first day in his new job.

Meade said: "Affordale Fury seems very good. Touch wood, everything has gone according to plan. We brought him away to the Curragh to school over fences the other day and he jumped really well. I was delighted with him. It looks like Gordon Elliott's horse [Favori De Champdou] is the one to beat, but we're ready to go and looking forward to it."

Favori De Champdou's trainer Gordon Elliott

Favori De Champdou was pulled up in the Albert Bartlett and then finished six lengths behind his big rival here in a Punchestown Grade 1 won by Gaelic Warrior. Affordale Fury was rated 142 over hurdles so is officially a 5lb superior horse to Favori De Champdou in that sphere, but Elliott hopes fences will bring out the best in the son of Saddler Maker.

Elliott said: "We fancied him to run a big race in the Albert Bartlett, but it just didn't happen for him on the day as he was too keen in the early part of the race. We're really looking forward to sending him over fences and he's always looked like a chaser. You'd like to think he has the makings of a smart staying novice."

The Gavin Cromwell team is in red-hot form and, after Charming Fortune won at Sligo on Friday, the stable had been successful with seven of his last eight runners. My Mate Mozzie and Encanto Bruno were impressive at Cheltenham, too.

Mint Boy looks like another live contender for the yard in the novice hurdle (3.01 ). He was a narrow winner of a Gowran Park maiden hurdle and should have loads more to offer. He was second to the highly regarded Firefox in a Navan bumper last season and everything points to a bold showing.

Elliott takes him on with the consistent Stuzzikini, who is expected to go well again under Jack Kennedy. The trainer said: "He ran a cracker at Punchestown last time and I think he can jump better than that too. He should give another good account of himself. He always does."

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.