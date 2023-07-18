Eternal Silence seeks to back up her spectacular maiden success in the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes

Eternal Silence discarded her maiden tag stylishly on her latest start at Naas when hurtling 11 lengths clear and will seek a deserved success at Listed level in the Cairn Rouge Stakes for trainer Jessica Harrington.

Despite going into Naas a five-race maiden, she had posted laudable efforts in Group company as a juvenile, including when finishing six and three-quarter lengths behind Tahiyra in third in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes. The three-year-old faced a tough ask on her seasonal debut in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and so it proved, but she got back on track when finishing half a length behind subsequent winner Bella Blue Eyes at Leopardstown before her devastating performance at Naas.

The Paddy Twomey-trained Mea Domina has shown plenty of talent in her two starts since moving from France, finishing third in a strong renewal of the Heritage Stakes and just finding Goldana too good in heavy ground at the Curragh in April. The daughter of Pivotal will relish any rain.

Joseph O'Brien saddles Indian Wish and Zoinnocent. Indian Wish was travelling menacingly in the Kensington Palace at Royal Ascot before her run petered out and she sports first-time cheekpieces, while Zoinnocent is another contender proven in testing conditions.

Clever And Cool won what looked like a strong conditions race at Naas this month and has each-way claims stepped up to a mile, while the Dermot Weld-trained Giladah ran well at this level at Navan last time out and a mile in soft ground looks like her ideal conditions.

Aidan O'Brien last won this contest in 2020 and relies on Unless, who ran a cracker when fourth in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot. She could have more to offer.

Esculenta might be an interesting outsider for Ray Cody. She dropped away at Navan last time but has shown a liking for soft ground and was value for more than the winning margin at Gowran on her penultimate start.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Indian Wish and Zoinnocent

Indian Wish is in good form. The course and distance should suit her pretty well and she will handle the ground so we're hoping for a good run. Zoinnocent got hampered in Ascot and has been in good form since. She has a bad enough draw here which is a negative but she is in good nick at home and we're hoping to get some black type with her.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Eternal Silence

Eternal Silence was very good at Naas. She has run well at this type of level before and she has taken a step forward with each run this year. I'm just hoping the ground isn't too heavy for her.

