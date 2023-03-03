Emmet Mullins at the heart of the action as Mctigue seeks to set up £100,000 Cheltenham bonus

Just in case there are any British punters who had forgotten, Saturday's jump racing will be a timely reminder about the continuing rise of Emmet Mullins, who seems sure to be a force in the game for decades.

It's a big day for many at Kelso, where Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos, the second most likely British winner of the Grand National according to bookmakers, goes on trial for Aintree. Mullins, of course, has already conquered that peak and the Carlow trainer is the key name on the card at a track where he scored an important success a couple of years ago with The Shunter in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle.

It's surprising to reflect that, at the time, that was the biggest pot any of his horses had landed. The high watermark these days is the half-million carried off by Noble Yeats in last year's National, which will not be easily topped.