Does the Irish trainer with a 60 per cent strike-rate in Britain this year possess the biggest threat to the Gosden pair?

Mimikyu takes an almighty class drop from Group 1 company on Arc weekend to this Listed event and she sets the clear standard in what for many will be a final throw of the dice at black type before the close of the season.

Mimikyu won last year's Group 2 Park Hill Stakes, but that career-best performance hasn't been matched in five efforts since, with her fifth in the Prix de Royallieu last time telling the story of a respectable if underwhelming campaign.

While a reproduction of that would easily be sufficient to win this, this season's change in headgear from a hood to cheekpieces doesn't inspire confidence and suggests connections have been expecting more, too.

This year's Park Hill saw her stablemate One Evening finish second for the third consecutive time, but those hunting for an alternative may be more drawn to progressive Vera Verto, the recent Rowley Mile winner who meets the third-placed Queen Emma on the same terms.

Vera Verto is one of a few potential pace angles alongside other last-time-out winners Mistressofillusion and Quickthorn's half-sister Lady Percival, but the extra two furlongs should play to her strengths given she was running over 2m5f over jumps in the winter.

Her trainer Gavin Cromwell also runs Pachmena and will be bidding to become the third Irish trainer to win this race in the last six runnings. He is three from five with his British Flat runners this year, with the other two finishing third and fourth, and boasts an impressive +31.00 profit to a £1 stake.

Analysis by Maddy Playle

Going news

The going at Bath was reported as soft, good to soft in places on Tuesday, with the track at its full width for the meeting. Following a dry and breezy period since the weekend, conditions are set to turn wet on raceday. Rain will be potentially heavy during the afternoon with 8-12mm possible, with gusts of up to 45mph anticipated.

What they say

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Lady Percival

We had hoped to run her in the Listed Rose Bowl at Newmarket but she had an abscess in her foot. It was probably just as well as it was quick ground that day and she prefers soft. I’m not sure about the track for her but she's had a light campaign and is not without a chance.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Mimikyu and One Evening

Mimikyu is the highest-rated in the race and ran a solid race in Group 1 company last time when she was fifth in the Prix Royallieu. She’s been in good form at home since and we expect a solid run. One Evening is on the improve and ran well to be second in the Park Hill at Doncaster in deep ground and we expect similar conditions here.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Climate Friendly

She has trained well since her latest run at Ascot and hopefully she can bag some more black type.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Mistressofillusion

She is on an upward curve and stays well so this looks the right slot for her. She also will handle the ground.

William Haggas, trainer of Queen Emma

I rather regret running her on fast ground at Newmarket last time which didn’t suit her and she should enjoy this ground better, although it’s towards the end of the season for these fillies.

Reporting by David Milnes

