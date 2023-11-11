'Dinoblue has strengthened up over the summer' - leading Mares' Chase fancy takes on Fil Dor and Sir Gerhard

Willie Mullins has won this Grade 3 event on three occasions, with Twinlight (2013), Devils Bride (2015) and Cilaos Emery (2019), but it hasn't always been the happiest of hunting grounds for the champion trainer as Gentleman De Mee, Cash Back and Footpad have all been stuffed at skinny prices since 2018.

This time around Mullins is double-handed with Sir Gerhard and Dinoblue , who had contrasting campaigns last season.

Dinoblue went from strength to strength and followed up a fine second in the Grand Annual with handicap wins during the spring festivals at Fairyhouse and Punchestown. Her mark soared from 140 to 155 and she is already second favourite for the 2024 Mares' Chase at Cheltenham at around 6-1, with only stablemate Allegorie De Vassy shorter than her.

Sir Gerhard is becoming a bit of an enigma, you never really know what you are going to get from him. When he's good, he can look brilliant, but form figures of 192P tells you all you need to know about how unpredictable he has become.

Not only do we not know what his best trip is, but it is hard to know whether he is better suited to hurdles or fences. Mullins has opted to start him over bigger obstacles this season, with the caveat he could be moulded into a Stayers' Hurdle candidate if it doesn't go according to plan.

One thing worth pointing out about Sir Gerhard is that he has won first time out in each of the last three seasons by a combined 60 lengths. He goes well fresh and is very dangerous here. Indeed, at the prices, he is probably the one to take a chance on.

Fil Dor mixed hurdles and fences last season and finished the campaign in disappointing fashion. He did, however, beat Saint Roi in a beginners chase at Navan around this time last year and got an RPR of 152 for it. That was officially the best display of his career by 5lb and he should not be underestimated.

Panda Boy needs further and will have bigger targets down the line, while Hope Des Blins is rated 116 and looks to have little chance unless something dramatic happens.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fil Dor

He was very impressive on his chasing debut at Navan last year and we mixed and matched between hurdles and fences afterwards. This looked a nice place to start this season and he's only five, so we hope there's more to come from him over fences.

Martin Brassil, trainer of Panda Boy

The trip is on the sharp side for him, but there are so few options for horses like him who have won only once over fences. We said we may as well run here and get his eye in. He wants decent ground so maybe we might have a think about going back for the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Sir Gerhard: won the Ballymore at Cheltenham in 2022 Credit: Patrick McCann

Willie Mullins, trainer of Sir Gerhard and Dinoblue

We've decided to start Sir Gerhard off over fences again this season and hopefully his jumping will stand up to the test. If his jumping doesn't hold up, he could be a Stayers' Hurdle horse. He has the ability but is just hard to keep right over fences. Dinoblue has strengthened up over the summer. She got a lot of experience in handicaps last term and it looks like the Mares' Chase will be her main aim this season.

