Diego Velazquez out to cement Aidan O'Brien's enviable position ahead of the 2024 Classics

Aidan O'Brien: bids to win a 22nd Beresford Stakes
Aidan O'Brien: will be relishing 2024 even more if Diego Velazquez lands him a 12th FuturityCredit: Edward Whitaker
14:10 DoncasterKameko Futurity Trophy Stakes (Group 1) (No Geldings)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Heavy
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV

A quick glance at the current ante-post markets for next year's Classics might lead the neutral observer to yearn for an interloper to give Ballydoyle some pause for thought heading into winter quarters.

City Of Troy dominates the lists for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, with stablemate Henry Longfellow the only other to be quoted in single figures.

It's a similar story atop the betting for the Betfred Derby, while Aidan O'Brien's leading hope for a record-extending 12th Kameko Futurity Trophy winner, the unbeaten Diego Velazquez, separates the two at a best-priced 8-1 second favourite.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 27 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 October 2023
icon
