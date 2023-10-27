Diego Velazquez out to cement Aidan O'Brien's enviable position ahead of the 2024 Classics
A quick glance at the current ante-post markets for next year's Classics might lead the neutral observer to yearn for an interloper to give Ballydoyle some pause for thought heading into winter quarters.
City Of Troy dominates the lists for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, with stablemate Henry Longfellow the only other to be quoted in single figures.
It's a similar story atop the betting for the Betfred Derby, while Aidan O'Brien's leading hope for a record-extending 12th Kameko Futurity Trophy winner, the unbeaten Diego Velazquez, separates the two at a best-priced 8-1 second favourite.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Flooring Porter poised for chase debut and Grand National hero Corach Rambler returns as jumps season ramps up
- 1.50 Cheltenham: it's Blueking D'Oroux's race to lose - but can anything stop the Paul Nicholls good thing?
- 'He looks to have been targeted at this' - our expert judges provide their best weekend bets
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Futurity Stakes at Doncaster?
- 3.00 Cheltenham: 'He goes there at the top of his game' - analysis and key quotes for Pertemps qualifier
- Flooring Porter poised for chase debut and Grand National hero Corach Rambler returns as jumps season ramps up
- 1.50 Cheltenham: it's Blueking D'Oroux's race to lose - but can anything stop the Paul Nicholls good thing?
- 'He looks to have been targeted at this' - our expert judges provide their best weekend bets
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Futurity Stakes at Doncaster?
- 3.00 Cheltenham: 'He goes there at the top of his game' - analysis and key quotes for Pertemps qualifier